Prince Harry expresses ‘disappointment’ over King Charles decision

Prince Harry has expressed ‘disappointment’ over his father King Charles decision to withdraw his offer to stay at Palace after the Duke accepted it.

According to a report by the BBC, Harry will not stay at Palace during his visit to Britain this week, the palace said, despite a spokesman for the Duke told media on Monday that he had accepted an invitation to do so.

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The report claims that Harry had not formally responded to the offer of royal accommodation at a Royal residence by a deadline, and was told over the weekend that he could no longer stay at Buckingham Palace in central London.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson also took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Prince Harry will NOT be staying at Buckingham Palace while he is in London this week, despite reports from his team that he would be.”

She also shared a statement of Prince Harry’s team in response after Palace confirmed Harry will not stay there.

Emily Ferguson tweeted, “In response, a statement from the Duke of Sussex’s team express their ‘disappointment’ at the decision to withdraw the offer of BP.

“It is unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment.”

Prince Harry’s team says: “I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence.

“Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend.”

It added, “It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason.”