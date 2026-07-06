Princess hugs Erling Haaland after Norway’s victory over Brazil

Erling Haaland struck two late goals as Norway stunned record five-times champions Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup last 16 on ‌Sunday to send the Scandinavian team into the quarter-finals for the first time.



After the match, Norway’s Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre Magnus were seen hugging and congratulating Halaland and other players as they joined them to celebrate the victory.

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Later, Norway’s royal family released multiple picture and videos of its members attending the match and celebrating the victory over Brazil.

With their fans hugely outnumbered and in conditions that felt like a sauna, Norway tuned out the noise and the heat with Haaland using every bit of his 6-foot-5-inch frame to head in the opening goal after 79 minutes before blasting home a shot from distance.



Yellow jerseys dominated the stands for Brazil, hoping to see another sublime performance from a team who had been on an 11-match unbeaten World Cup streak in the U.S.

Instead, they watched in disbelief as Haaland's side sentenced them to their longest World Cup drought in the history of the tournament with their last triumph in 2002.