Taylor Swift chooses Dior for wedding after Dua Lipa’s Chanel moment
Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy made his haute couture bridal debut with Dua Lipa's intricately beaded gown
Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore Haute Couture designs by Christian Dior’s creative director Jonathan Anderson for their wedding in New York.
According to Reuters news agency, the “coup” handed the label an edge in its intensifying rivalry with Chanel for fashion's most coveted celebrity endorsements.
While no photographs have yet emerged from the tightly controlled Madison Square Garden celebration, designing Swift's gown is a big win for 41-year-old Anderson, eager to prove himself just a year into his role leading the French luxury house.
Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy, also new in his role, has reinvigorated the brand, and made his haute couture bridal debut with pop star Dua Lipa's intricately beaded gown for her Sicily wedding in June.
But the extraordinary media attention surrounding Swift's wedding is likely to deliver far greater exposure for Dior, one of LVMH's flagship brands, as it seeks to revive demand in a sluggish luxury market.
Swift's 273 million Instagram followers and loyal global fanbase give the label a level of visibility few marketing campaigns could match.
Dior said the couple's wedding looks were created in its ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris and designed by Anderson in close collaboration with the pair.
Speculation over Swift's dress was feverish in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. Stella McCartney, one of the singer's preferred designers, and Givenchy's Sarah Burton were widely tipped as contenders.
However, prediction market Kalshi had Dior as the favourite ahead of the wedding, with Oscar de la Renta ranked second.
While Swift wears many high-end labels, she rarely attends fashion events and has often championed smaller or lesser-known brands.
Her engagement ring, for example, was created by independent jeweller Artifex Fine Jewelry.
Known for her all-American style, she wore Ralph Lauren for her engagement shoot, but ultimately turned to French couture for the main event.
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