Dolly Parton picks sides in Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban drama

Dolly Parton has reportedly thrown her support behind Keith Urban.

Amid ongoing divorce drama between Urban and Nicole Kidman, Parton sympathizes with the country music icon.

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Insiders revealed to Radar Online that Parton believes Urban's reported separation from his children is "heartbreaking" and that she has quietly taken his side.

"The fact that Keith isn't able to see his kids doesn't sit well with Dolly," the source said.

Adding, "She says she can tell how upset he is and it tugs at her heart."

As per the sources the legendary artist is aware how "important his girls are to him, and to suddenly be shut out of their lives doesn't seem right, not in Dolly's view."

Furthermore, members of the Nashville's country music community are rallying behind Urban following the rumored split. Notably, Parton is among those who feel the singer has been treated unfairly. "They see this as a clear case of him getting treated badly by Nicole."

The source further added that Dolly Parton will always be "polite" to the Babygirl actress but, "it's not a secret that she's on Keith's side."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006 and finalized their divorce in January 2026.