Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco cradles baby bump in unseen snaps
The actress is expecting her second baby with fiancé Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco is melting her fans' hearts with her baby bump snaps.
The Big Bang Theory alum took to her Instagram account on Monday to share sweet insights into her second pregnancy with her followers.
The 40-year-old actress, who is already mom to three-year-old daughter Matilda, dumped snaps of her “magical week” in New York City.
The first three slides featured snaps of Kaley and Tom spending some quality time at a theater.
In one of the snaps, Kaley can be seen cradling her baby bump while wearing an orange dress with a floral print.
The following slide showed Kaley lying on her bed, showing off her bare baby bump.
Other snaps showed Kaley having fun with her friends and fiancé.
One photo of Kaley melted hearts, in which the actress and Tom can be seen sharing a kiss.
She captioned her post, "A magical week with my baby, running all over town, seeing friends and fam, theater perfection, great naps, record breaking heat, visiting Tom at work, a power outage, laughing till I peed multiple times, room service , ending with a rain storm …
"I hate to leave but my cup is truly filled to the brim and I’m so grateful!" she concluded.
Kaley shares Matilda and her soon-to-be-born baby with Fiancé Tom Pelphrey.
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