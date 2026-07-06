Zendaya warns fans ahead of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is all set to hit theater on July 31st
Zendaya has made a special request to the fans who will be heading to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
As the new Spider-Man movie is all set to release on July 31st, with the actress reprising her role as the love interest of the superhero character, Zendaya advised to fans that before they will enter cinema to watch the fourth Spider-Man movie led by Tom, binge watch all the previous movies of the franchise as well as "a couple of Avengers movies" in order to stand the character's journey fully.
She even warned fans that the upcoming movie might have some emotional scenes, so told them to "bring some tissues."
During a recent premiere in Amsterdam, Qmusic asked Zendaya about what fans should expect, to which she replied, "I would say, watch all of our Spider-Man's previous, just to keep you caught up..."
"I guess there's that, but would also mean a couple of Avengers movies as well," she continued.
Zendaya then teased, "And then, bring some tissues... we go there."
The upcoming movie will mark Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Tom Holland's seventh outing. He has starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame , Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War.
It is pertinent to mention that Tom first landed the role back in June 2015 made his debut in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. On the other hand Zendaya was first casted as Spider-Man's love interest, MJ, in Spider-Man: Homecoming in March 2016.
-
Taylor Swift shares Travis Kelce high school story that won her heart
-
Are 'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo drifting apart?
-
Why was Whoopi Goldberg forced to miss The View?
-
Colin Farrell reflects on 25-year partnership with sister Claudine
-
Jay-Z supporting Brazil leaves fans scratching their heads
-
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about first kiss on Stranger Things
-
Taylor Swift chooses Dior for wedding after Dua Lipa’s Chanel moment
-
Lionel Richie shares major health update after postponing multiple live shows
-
Dolly Parton picks sides in Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban drama
-
Brooke Shields raises voice for her workers in a restaurant in Colorado: ‘fundamental issues’
-
George Clooney to receive prestigious Golden Lion lifetime achievement honour
-
Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco cradles baby bump in unseen snaps