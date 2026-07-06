Zendaya warns fans ahead of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Zendaya has made a special request to the fans who will be heading to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

As the new Spider-Man movie is all set to release on July 31st, with the actress reprising her role as the love interest of the superhero character, Zendaya advised to fans that before they will enter cinema to watch the fourth Spider-Man movie led by Tom, binge watch all the previous movies of the franchise as well as "a couple of Avengers movies" in order to stand the character's journey fully.

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She even warned fans that the upcoming movie might have some emotional scenes, so told them to "bring some tissues."

During a recent premiere in Amsterdam, Qmusic asked Zendaya about what fans should expect, to which she replied, "I would say, watch all of our Spider-Man's previous, just to keep you caught up..."

"I guess there's that, but would also mean a couple of Avengers movies as well," she continued.

Zendaya then teased, "And then, bring some tissues... we go there."

The upcoming movie will mark Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Tom Holland's seventh outing. He has starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame , Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom first landed the role back in June 2015 made his debut in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. On the other hand Zendaya was first casted as Spider-Man's love interest, MJ, in Spider-Man: Homecoming in March 2016.