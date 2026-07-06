Meet the lucky woman who caught Taylor Swift's wedding bouquet

Following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly guarded wedding at Madison Square Garden, fans have been speculating about the lucky woman who caught the popstar's wedding bouquet.

And the lucky lady has unveiled herself; she is Ashley Smith, sister of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith.

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Ashley took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July and was thrilled to reveal that the "Tay Tay’s bouquet" was caught by her, hoping she soon finds her own “lifetime of love.”

She wrote, "Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory."

"And somehow … I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet," Ashley gushingly revealed.

Ashley also included a few snaps with Taylor's bouquet, which was made of light pink and cream-colored sweet pea blooms, tied together in a bunch with white ribbon. An X user claimed that these followers seemed like Queen Anne’s Lace wildflowers.

The lucky bouquet catcher further reflected on her belief that it would bring her fortune and love.

She continued, "Here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way."

Ashley concluded her caption with a sweet wish to Travis and Taylor, “Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T!”

In the pictures, Ashley can be seen taking a mirror selfie with flowers in a glittery black dress, apparently at the venue and also posing with the bouquet while lying on her bed.

Ashley also posted a picture of a white lace wedding handkerchief that Taylor and Travis gifted to their guest at their wedding.

A note on the handkerchief read, “So it's gonna be forever..."

The date of their nuptials, "July 3, 2026," and the city where it took place, "New York City," was also embroidered on it, along with two uppercase "Ts" joined with Two hearts.

For those unversed, Trey and Travis have been close friends and teammates, while Ashley also works as the NFL star's manager.

It is pertinent to mention that no official photos of Taylor and Travis' wedding have been revealed yet, nor have the newly married couple shared any insight into their big day on their social media.