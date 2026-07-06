Millie Bobby Brown regrets missing out on major Marvel movie role
Millie Bobby Brown reveals how her audition for a Marvel movie went
Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about missing out on a major Marvel role in the past, saying she felt "broken" after the audition.
The actor achieved global stardom as Eleven in Stranger Things, but was also in the running to appear in 2017 X-Men spin-off, Logan.
While appearing on Entertainment Weekly's Lie vs Lie video series, Brown shared a story with her Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge, leaving him to guess whether it was true or false.
"I screen-tested with Hugh Jackman when I was like, 11 or 12," she offered during the game, before saying that it was for "the Wolverine movies."
Reflecting on the audition, Brown admitted that it didn't go as well she'd hoped, and was left feeling "broken" at the time.
After listening to her story, Partridge rightly declared that she was telling the truth, as she would've been around the right age to play Laura/X23 in 2017.
Brown confirmed it was a true story, and that she tried to "throw [him] off" by referring to it as a "Wolverine" movie.
The role of Laura/X23 eventually went to Dafne Keen, and she reprised it in both The New Mutants (via archival footage from Logan) and MCU entry Deadpool & Wolverine.
Brown spoke about the role more positively back in 2017, while appearing on Variety's Actors on Actors series. She described the audition as "the best", and said it that "meant so much" to her.
"I was filming Stranger Things and I was like, 'This is gonna be amazing, I'm gonna really prepare', and I sat in my room reading the lines," she told Evan Rachel Wood at the time.
"And honestly, for me, I felt so... I felt [like] an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and [director] James Mangold sitting right in front of me. I was like, 'Oh my goodness!' It was the best audition,” she added.
While Millie Bobby Brown may have not landed that role, she subsequently landed a major part as the titular character in Netflix's Enola Holmes franchise.
The third film in the series was released earlier this week, and has received generally positive reviews.
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