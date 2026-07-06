Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive sweet marriage advice from pal Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, who has been happily married for more than two decades, gave pal Travis Kelce the secret to a long-lasting marriage after the NFL star said “I do” to Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Two days after the Happy Gilmore star officiated the couple's star-studded wedding, Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was among the 1000 guests at the Big Apple, unveiled the wise words Adam shared with the just-married couple.

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"He told them to keep kissing," Reid told The Deseret News in a press talk in July. "So, in its simplest form, that's a good thing."

The 68-year-old NFL coach continued, "It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss.

"Make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won't have problems."

Andy himself weighed in on the advice, saying, "In a simple, hysterical way, he was phenomenal."

Moreover, he gushed over Adam for officiating Travis and Taylor's wedding, saying, "He's crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor."

As the 56-year-old actor officiated the grand ceremony, Travis's brother Jason Kelce was his Best Man and Taylor's brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honor.

Andy was not the only one who raved about Adam's role in Travis and Taylor's wedding. Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos also called him "funny and touching" in a July 4 statement, and he spilled some insights into the July 3 wedding via E! News.

He said, "Vows, everything you would hope for, real, vulnerable, serious and silly. Deeply loving. Who knew that a wedding in Madison Square Garden could be so intimate?”

For those unversed, On Thursday July 2, Taylor and Travis arranged a smaller gathering of 100 guests for Rehearsal dinner, on July 3 it was the main wedding ceremony, while on the July 4 weekend, it was a star-studded reception. All the events took place at Madison Square Garden.