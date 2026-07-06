Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift's touching wedding vows laid bare
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vow on July 3 at Madison Sqaure Graden in New York City
Travis Kelce reportedly burst into tears when Taylor Swift sang the wedding vows during their July 3 nuptials at the Madison Square Garden.
The newlywed's grand ceremony, which was officiated by Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler, was full of heartfelt moments, from Adam's simple yet touching advice to Travis getting emotional during the vow ceremony.
It was reported that Taylor and Travis honored each other with handwritten vows in a golden diary and it went on for "20 minutes."
Now, a source told TMZ that when the Opalite singer sang her vows to Travis, it touched the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's heart and he broke down into tears.
"Taylor and Travis exchanged deeply personal vows from "little books" in front of roughly 1,000 friends and family after transforming MSG into a surprisingly intimate wedding venue," the outlet claimed.
According to the publisher, the Madison Square Garden was looking like something in between the "Wizard of Oz" and "Alice in Wonderland" vibe.
Travis coach Andy Reid also revealed that Adam kept the mood light-hearted during the event and shared a piece of advice with Taylor and Travis on how to make a marriage long-lasting as a happily wedded man, as he has been married for more than two decades.
"He told them to keep kissing," Andy told The Deseret News on July 5. "So, in its simplest form, that's a good thing.
"It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss."
The 68-year-old coach added, "Make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won't have problems."
Moreover, Taylor Swift's brother, Austin, served as the Man of Honor while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, was the best man.
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