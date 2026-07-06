Ben Higgins, wife Jessica Clarke expecting second baby: 'World is blessed'

The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins and his wife, Jessica Clarke, are expecting their second child.

The TV star announced the joyful news on his Instagram handle on Sunday, July 5.

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“The world is blessed because @jessclarke_ is becoming a mother of two girls and Winona is so excited about becoming a big sister!” penned Ben.

In his post, the ‘Famous in Love’ star joked that their family dog Waylon “still carries the pressure of carrying on the Higgins name.”

“I personally am overwhelmed with joy to be experiencing it all! Higgins girl number 2 coming towards [the] end of year. In the words of Jessica’s grandma ‘when you do certain things, certain things happen,’” he added.

For those unversed, Ben and Jessica welcomed their first daughter, Winona, in 2025.

“First, I did not realize I could be more in love and more impressed with @jessclarke_ but after the last 48 hours my heart has exploded for her and our new baby girl,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Winona (Winnie for short if she’s OK with it) Elane Higgins was born at 2:53 am on 2/12. Words still are hard for me, I won’t accurately articulate what just happened,” he continued. “But for the last 2 mornings I wake up feeling like it was a dream, reminding myself of the blessings of Jesus, then looking over to see Jessica and Winona and being mentally reunited with the truth that I am a dad and a husband and that we are a family. “

“Life starts again for us, a new chapter we enter into, and so many moments of lacking the words but feeling God inspired love,” added Ben.