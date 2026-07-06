Liam Gallagher pokes fun at viral ‘Wonderwall’ moment from FIFA World Cup

The winning England squad sang Wonderwall so much, and so loud, in the wake of their euphoric victory against Mexico that Harry Kane lost his voice and Liam Gallagher couldn’t resist joking about the viral moment.

In the early hours of Monday,England held Mexico to an exciting 3-2 defeat in Mexico City’s legendary Estadio Azteca, and after belting out the Oasis classic, Kane was interviewed, but could barely speak.

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He tried speaking and squeaked his way through the conversation, telling the BBC’s Kelly Somers, “I can't even talk.”

The interview was met with amusement by the studio panel, with host Kelly Cates saying it would “go down in history” and pundit Wayne Rooney cracking up and describing it as “the best interview I’ve ever seen.”

Oasis star Gallagher himself reacted to the moment, writing on X/Twitter: “It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL.”

The 1995 track has succeeded Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline as this year’s unofficial England anthem.

While Diamond’s cosy 1969 mega-hit represented Gareth Southgate’s tenure as manager, Wonderwall has become the soundtrack to England’s victory laps under Thomas Tuchel, one year on from Oasis’s huge reunion shows and just in time for former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to enter Number 10.

Many celebrities and fans at home stayed up into the early hours to watch last night’s match, despite it being pushed back by an hour due to thunderstorms in Mexico City.

But they were rewarded with a match considered one of England’s all-time best performances, with midfielder Jude Bellingham scoring two goals in the 36th and 38th minutes, and Kane securing the win with a penalty in the 60th minute.