Jay-Z supporting Brazil leaves fans scratching their heads

Fans were left asking whether Jay-Z is Brazilian after the rapper was seen supporting the South American team in their FIFA World Cup match against Norway.



Jay-Z was spotted with DJ Khaled and other celebrities at the stadium, and in a clip shared on social media they are seen hugging Brazilian footballer Vinícius Jr.

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After spotting the rappers, Vinícius met them and was given a pat on the shoulder before the match.Khaled shared the video with the caption: “Supporting my brother Vinícius Jr.” For those unaware, Jay-Z is not Brazilian.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, is an American rapper who was born in December 1969 in Brooklyn, New York City.

He was raised in Marcy Houses, a public housing project in Brooklyn’s Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood.

His father, Adnis Reeves, abandoned the family when Jay-Z was 11 years old, and Jay-Z and his three older siblings were raised by their mother, Gloria Carter.

Reeves later met and reconciled with Jay-Z prior to his death in 2003.

He is married to U.S. singer Beyoncé, and in 2006, they were listed as one of the most powerful couples in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people list.