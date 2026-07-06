Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about first kiss on Stranger Things

Finn Wolfhard was just 12 when he kissed for the first time on-screen with her co-star Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s mega-hit series Stranger Things.



Now, a decade later, he looks back on the moment.

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Though given such a young age, it is expected that Wolfhard may be nervous about doing the lip lock scene, surrounded by the cast and crew.

But in fact, he was not.

Rather, the actor’s focus was to get the scene right.

In an interview with The Guardian, the actor said, “I'd kissed a girl when I was maybe in second grade [when he would have been seven], but it wasn't real at all.”

“So, weirdly, I was not nervous for the actual kiss. I just was like: "Oh, it's part of the thing, part of character.”

Amid his confession, Wolfhard made an emotional post elsewhere in the interview about the ending of Stranger Things, in which he starred for almost a decade.

“They were shooting the final season for about a year. Everyone was having a great time, hanging out,” he said.

The actor said the series stars have lived in the same neighbourhood for years and often visit each other.

“All the cast lived in the same neighbourhood. We would go to each other's houses all the time.”

But when the series was near the end, Finn recalled, “There was a sense of denial, it seems.”

“The vibe was almost like, 'Oh, we'll be back next year,' but once we got about halfway through, everyone started to realise, like, 'Oh. This is it" and then everyone just really valued the time we all had together for that last half.”

Then, the realization hit.

“It was pretty depressing for everyone when it ended, but it feels absolutely right that we've ended at the time that we did,” Wolfhard concluded.