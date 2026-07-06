England kill The Simpsons viral World Cup prediction

The Simpsons is considered one of the greatest television shows of the 20th century.

The series, which ran for 37 seasons, depicted many events that later proved eerily prescient.

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These accurate predictions thus grew the animated show's fanbase.

However, one of them proved false after Mexico's exit at the hands of England in the World Cup knockout round.

A nail-biting 3-2 match at the Azteca Stadium ended the dream run of the co-hosts.

Captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham silenced the home crowd with their fiery shots at the net, leading England to bag a stunning victory.

But with England’s victory, not only were the hopes of Mexico fans not crushed, but a long-running fan theory from the 1997 episode of The Simpsons was also confirmed.

It is titled The Cartridge Family.

In the episode, a TV ad shows a football match between Mexico and Portugal.

The commercial hypes the match as "once and for all, which nation is the greatest on Earth."

Though the ad did not mention the game is associated with the FIFA World Cup, neither did the 2026 tournament.

Yet, according to NME, some fans of The Simpsons believed the commercial was secretly predicting a World Cup final of Mexico vs Portugal in the United States.

But Mexico's exit ended the prediction's virality, though only partly. Because Portugal still remains in the race, as they will face Spain today.