'Home and Away' actress Melissa George quietly welcomes fourth child at 49

Melissa George is also mom to sons Raphael, 12, Solal, 10, and Lyor, 2

Melissa George has secretly welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy.

The 49-year-old actress shared the joyful news over the weekend via a joint Instagram post with former Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Kirstie Clements.

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In the post, Kirstie shared a candid photo of Melissa feeding her newborn.

An insider told Women’s Day that the ‘Home and Away’ alum is thriving after becoming a mum for the fourth time in her late forties.

“Mel loves being a mum – it’s her greatest joy in life – and she’s embracing every moment of motherhood for the fourth time around,” the insider said.

“As for being an older mum, she’s completely unfazed. Age is just a number to her,” added a tipster.

The confidant further shared that Melissa has “always been fiercely private, so for those closest to her it’s no surprise she kept it under wraps.”

For those unversed, the Aussie actress is also mom to sons Raphael, 12, Solal, 10, and Lyor, 2.

In a recent interview with Stellar, Melissa spoke openly about raising boys.

"I have to be honest, I’ve never been a real feminist. I don’t fight for it," she said. "I just stand as an elegant woman, and that speaks enough. What, am I gonna compete with a male? Men are fantastic. Go ahead, do your man thing. I’ll do my woman thing."