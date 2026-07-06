Family left heartbroken after dogs brutally maul pet cat

Nicole belongs to Calne, Wiltshire. She has a seven-year-old family cat named Baby.

But as the pet was peacefully lying beneath a car, she was unfortunately spotted by two dogs.

Advertisement

What happened next, according to the BBC, was a horrific attack by them.

The owner, in shock, described the 30 June attack as “brutal and completely avoidable".

After being fatally mauled, Baby was taken to a vet at Calne Family Health Centre.

However, it was not enough, leading the cat to succumb to her injuries.

Nicole described Baby as "known very well to the area – everyone told me how lovely she was".

She added, "I was 17 when I got her. I was going through such a terrible time in life, and she was such a little darling.”

"It truly has devastated us to not only have lost her but also in such a senseless, avoidable attack,” Nicole continued, adding, "It's truly heartbreaking. She was very brutally killed."

Meanwhile, Wiltshire Police are investigating the matter.

It is possible the owner of the dogs could face charges under the UK's Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.