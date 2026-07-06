How Empire State Building climbers bypassed security before dramatic proposal

Two social media influencers have been charged after climbing the spire of New York City's Empire State Building, where they became engaged before being arrested, according to prosecutors and law enforcement officials.

CNN reported that Angelina Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, climbed around 1,450 feet above the city before displaying a banner reading: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."

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The pair were later arraigned on felony charges and released under court supervision.

According to CNN, investigators believe the couple entered the building as visitors on Tuesday evening before hiding inside after it closed.

Security footage allegedly showed them emerging in the early hours of Wednesday before accessing restricted areas leading to the building's spire.

Law enforcement officials told CNN that Kuznetsov used tools to loosen security barriers and cut two padlocks before the pair reached the broadcast antenna.

Prosecutors said the couple are known online for carrying out dangerous rooftop climbs and entering restricted areas of commercial buildings.

Authorities are now reviewing surveillance footage and ticket records to determine whether the pair had previously visited the Empire State Building to study its layout and security arrangements.

The incident took place despite airport-style security screening at the landmark, where visitors pass through bag checks and X-ray machines before entering the observation decks, according to CNN.

Investigators continue to examine how the couple managed to access multiple restricted areas before carrying out the stunt.