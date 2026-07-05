TikTok's 'only survivor' claims he's been alone in 2028 for 340 days

A TikTok user known only as Javier has spent years building a following around one eerie claim: that he's living alone in a post-apocalyptic future with no other humans left.

Posting under the handle @unicosobreviviente, Spanish for "Only Survivor", he has amassed 6.6 million followers by sharing videos of Valencia and other Spanish cities stripped of any sign of people.

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These videos depict untouched buildings and parked cars on deserted roads, as well as trips to tourist sites usually crowded with visitors. One such video has been captioned by him as follows: "Day 340 alone in the world, I have toured cities and many more. "What could be happening to me?" He can be seen going around a museum described as one which is “always crowded with people” but now vacant.

Other footage features supposedly deserted Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, apartments, a children’s play area, and an isolated beach seen from a drone.

Often, Javier will ask his followers to help him find a way back, stating in some of his older posts that "I keep trying to find human life." I am starting to lose hope. "These attempts have not managed to placate his detractors, as there have been examples of functioning electricity and internet in an abandoned world.

When questioned about this, he said that he "wasn't sure" why the utilities were still functional and made up a vague explanation of some "connection between 2021 and 2027".

It's not the concept of Javier's TikTok account that is unique but its longevity. The idea of the account has been around since at least 2021 on the Internet, and every time it gains traction and gets attention again, using the same plot with the same 340 days.

No matter whether it's considered performance art or one of the first cases of viral mystery boxes, it has outlasted many TikTok trends that appeared and disappeared during those years.