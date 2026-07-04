France deploys naval minehunters to clear Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran pact

France has deployed mine countermeasure vessels to the Strait of Hormuz as part of a combined global operation to secure navigation in one of the world’s most critical shipping routes amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

President Emmanuel Macron asserted that the country is seeking to work with allies to guarantee the security of navigation in the significant waterway for commercial shipping.

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According to insiders, minehunters, ocean escorts, and maritime patrol aircraft will also be available to support the mission if needed.

Macron added in subsequent discussions with the Sultan of Oman that France is reportedly moving forward with the deployment.

He further announced that the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will return to its home port in Toulon. Notably, the country’s mine countermeasure assets will continue to reside as key discussions are made with Oman.

The significant step comes in the wake of rising concerns over maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz due to the presence of naval mines. In this connection, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his dedication to ultimately secure shipping in the vital channel.

Following the situation, the Sultanate of Oman has agreed to work with the UK and France. The primary motive behind this decision is to ensure that its territorial waters remain safe for navigation. It is crucial to note that Iran has voiced opposition to any Western involvement in the Strait of Hormuz. The country also argues that its neighbouring countries should manage regional security themselves and reject the proposed missions.