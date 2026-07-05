BBC 'Breakfast' star makes emotional return after months off-air

BBC Breakfast presenter Emma Vardy finally made her return to the morning programme today alongside co-host Roger Johnson. Viewers last spotted the presenter on the programme back in February.

Fans are intrigued to see Emma Vardy making her comeback after maternity leave. Her last appearance on BBC Breakfast was in early February when she said farewell to the studio to welcome her second child.

Advertisement

During that final transmission, she told audiences: “ Right well, that’s nearly it for us today. And my last show before mat leave! Bye.”

Emma Vardy wrote on her social media handle: “Well that’s a glorious maternity leave over. A beautiful, exhausting, unforgettable few months that I’ll treasure forever with both my boys. Here’s to all the working mums juggling the night feeds, the nursery drop offs and the return to the office.”

On social platform X, Emma Vardy's fans shared intriguing responses with one user writing, “ It’s no wonder Roger had a big smile. You brightened up a dull Sunday.”

Second remarked: “ Glad to see you back glad all going well, if not tired.”

Emma welcomed her second child on February 9 this year, later sharing the happy news via Instagram in a heartfelt post.

Rocky is Emma’s second son with her husband Aaron Adam, and the couple welcomed their first son Jago in 2023.