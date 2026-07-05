China launches new satellite group in major space mission
The recent launch marked the 655th flight mission of the Long March rocket series
In a significant move, China has launched a new group of satellites using a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket, successfully placing the 13th batch of space-based assets for the Spacesail Constellation into orbit.
The satellites were carried by a Long March 6A rocket that blasted off at 5:30 pm and they soon reached their predetermined orbital positions.
The rocket effectively lifted off at 5:40 p.m. Beijing time from the Taiyun Satellite Lunch Center in Shanxi Province and successfully delivering the payload into their planned orbit. This project is funded and operated by the Shanghai-based State-owned satellite company Spacesail.
It is crucial to note that the Spacesail Constellation will be used to provide high-speed secure and broadband access to international customers.
The company has special plans to deploy more than 15,000 satellites in low-altitude orbits.
The Long March 6A rocket model is a next-generation medium-lift rocket consisting of a 50-meter, liquid-propellant core stage booster and four solid-fuel side boosters.
On the contrary, the model has liftoff weight of 530 metric tons and is tasked with transporting satellites to several types of orbit, including both low-Earth and intermediate circular orbit.
Furthermore, the recent launch marked the China’s 48th space mission this year, and the 655th flight of the Long March rocket family.
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