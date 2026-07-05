Science

China launches new satellite group in major space mission

The recent launch marked the 655th flight mission of the Long March rocket series

By Ruqia Shahid
Published July 05, 2026
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China launches new satellite group in major space mission
China launches new satellite group in major space mission

In a significant move, China has launched a new group of satellites using a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket, successfully placing the 13th batch of space-based assets for the Spacesail Constellation into orbit.

The satellites were carried by a Long March 6A rocket that blasted off at 5:30 pm and they soon reached their predetermined orbital positions.

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The rocket effectively lifted off at 5:40 p.m. Beijing time from the Taiyun Satellite Lunch Center in Shanxi Province and successfully delivering the payload into their planned orbit. This project is funded and operated by the Shanghai-based State-owned satellite company Spacesail.

It is crucial to note that the Spacesail Constellation will be used to provide high-speed secure and broadband access to international customers.

The company has special plans to deploy more than 15,000 satellites in low-altitude orbits.

The Long March 6A rocket model is a next-generation medium-lift rocket consisting of a 50-meter, liquid-propellant core stage booster and four solid-fuel side boosters.

On the contrary, the model has liftoff weight of 530 metric tons and is tasked with transporting satellites to several types of orbit, including both low-Earth and intermediate circular orbit.

Furthermore, the recent launch marked the China’s 48th space mission this year, and the 655th flight of the Long March rocket family.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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