Egypt announces major archaeological discoveries including Byzantine city and ancient graves

Egypt has announced two major archaeological discoveries, including a well-preserved Byzantine-era residential city in the western desert and 18 ancient tombs near the Mediterranean coast.

According to the Associated Press, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the settlement was uncovered at Dakhla Oasis and dates to the fourth century, when Egypt was part of the Byzantine Empire.

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Archaeologists discovered a planned urban layout featuring streets, public squares and a basilica church overlooking the settlement.

The site also includes watchtowers, fortified buildings, homes with vaulted roofs, bread ovens, kitchens and stone grinding tools used for food production.

The ministry said researchers also found bronze coins bearing portraits of Byzantine emperors, gold coins from the reign of Roman emperor Constantius II, and around 200 inscribed pottery fragments detailing trade, correspondence and daily life.

In a separate excavation at Marina el-Alamein, around 100 kilometres west of Alexandria, archaeologists uncovered 18 additional tombs, bringing the total discovered at the site to 48.

According to the Associated Press, the finds included a 2.5-metre granite sarcophagus containing human remains, pottery, lamps and a damaged plaster sphinx.

Researchers also discovered four gold pieces placed inside the mouths of some of the deceased, reflecting ancient funerary beliefs known as the "golden tongue" tradition.