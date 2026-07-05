Nancy Guthrie case update: What we know about the ongoing mystery

The Nancy Guthrie case has just entered its fifth month but it is so sad to think that the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie has been missing from home since February 1. One of the biggest questions trending online is “ Has Nancy Guthrie been found?”

Nancy Guthrie, 84 has not been found but the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says this is still an active investigation.

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According to the details, Guthrie was last seen on January 31 after she missed a church service that she was intending to participate with friends on February 1.

Earlier, a critical ransom note received shortly after the February 2026 disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, claimed that she had died. The note was one of two planned for Nancy Guthrie's family and sent to news media in the days following her kidnapping.

Savannah Guthrie has been one of the few consistent voices, campaigning for ongoing coverage of the case, to ensure that her mother’s name does not fade from the news cycle.

At present, pressure and possibility are both alive. It has been observed that even unpolished tips can make a significant difference.

There is a significant reward in the case, while authorities have officially ruled out only Guthrie’s kids and their spouses as prime suspects in the missing person’s case which they believe as an abduction.