Entertainment

Lionel Richie shares major health update after postponing multiple live shows

Lionel Richie postponed his two shows in Chicago and Columbus in late June due to health issues

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published July 06, 2026
Lionel Richie shares major health update after postponing multiple live shows
Lionel Richie shares major health update after postponing multiple live shows

Lionel Richie has reassured his fans that he is doing well after suffering a health scare on stage that forced him to postpone a string of shows.

The 77-year-old musician took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to thank his fans for their support.

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“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love,” wrote Lionel. “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

He further penned, “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together.”

The ‘Hello’ singer added, “See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long!”

Nearly one week ago, Lionel felt “dizzy” during his tour opener in Minnesota, which led to postponed concerts in Chicago and Columbus.

"He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30, in Pittsburgh, PA," the Live Nation Chicago announced on June 24.

"Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon," the post read.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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