Why ICE contractor was invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding?

Taylor Swift has faced backlash on social media for inviting a controversial US figure at her wedding to Travis Kelce.

Hundreds of social media users questioned the presence of Steven J Demetriou, the executive chair of Amentum Services, which runs Camp East Montana, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in El Paso, Texas.

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The facility has been under media scrutiny over allegations of poor conditions and detainee deaths.

Steven J Demetriou’s presence at the wedding also surprised some fans for they knew Taylor Swift’s political views do not align with US President Donald Trump and other hardliners who have backed a controversial crackdown against immigrants.

Pictures showing Demetriou among those arriving at the venue prompted condemnation from some of her fans online.

However, it turned out that Demetriou and his family was invited by Travis Kelce instead of Taylor Swift.

He attended the wedding alongside his wife and son, Ohio Republican Representative Steven J Demetriou Jr.

According to insiders, he has a personal connection to Travis Kelce through his adoptive son, basketball player Reggie King, who is a close childhood friend of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

And despite being the adoptive father of Reggie King, a basketball player who grew up alongside Kelce and remains one of his closest friends, his role at Amentum has placed a spotlight on Camp East Montana's history.

The facility, which opened in August 2025, has seen at least three detainees die in custody.