Videos

Dakota Johnson spotted leaving for Taylor Swift wedding without boyfriend

Dakota Johnson was not with her boyfriend Role Model when she left for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

By Abdul Hafeez
Published July 05, 2026
Make us preferred on Google
Dakota Johnson spotted leaving for Taylor Swift wedding without boyfriend  

Dakota Johnson was seen leaving her hotel to attend the wedding of her close friend Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Abdul Hafeez
Abdul Hafeez is a Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 12 years of experience. He specialises in celebrity news, pop culture trends, and entertainment reports. His work also explores national political narratives, social issues, and human-interest stories, providing insightful commentary for a global audience.
Share this story: