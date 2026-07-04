Was Erika Kirk at Taylor Swift wedding?
Was Turning Point CEO and widow of Charlie Kirk invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?
Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon and Abby Wambach were spotted entering the Madison Square Garden to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on Friday.
Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke also walked into the venue. Dakota Johnson and other stars were seen leaving for the wedding in multiple photos and videos on social media.
While the full list of the wedding guests has not been made public, some people speculated about those who were not there.
Among them was Turning Point US chief Erika Kirk. Many people speculated that the widow of Charlie Kirk was also among the guests at Taylor Swift’s wedding.
However, Erika Krik was not among the guests and she doesn’t share a connection with the popstar that could have led to a wedding invitation.
Taylor Swift’s political views also do not align with the organization Erika Kirk is associated with.
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