Taylor Swift’s aunt Robin Gentry reveals what happened at the wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City
Robin Gentry, Taylor Swift's aunt, has revealed what happened at the wedding of the popstar and Travis Kelce.
According to Robin Gentry, it was a truly beautiful evening. “They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged and they kissed,” Gentry told LBC News as she was captured in a car leaving the event.
When asked what the couple served for dinner, she said, “It was lots,” confirming that there was a “nice cake” for dessert.
Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce got married on Friday, said an announcement as guests attended a star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York that capped a three-year love story.
"JUST&T MARRIED!" flashed on giant screens on the exterior of the Manhattan sports arena. Swift's publicist confirmed via email that the Grammy-winning musician had wed the Kansas City Chiefs star.
Comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, said the publicist's statement under the headline "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!" The statement described Sandler as a friend of the couple.
Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as "man of honor" and Kelce's brother, retired football star Jason Kelce, was best man, the statement said.
The bride and groom wore looks created by Christian Dior and Swift chose jewelry by Cartier, according to the statement. No photos were released.
Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon and Abby Wambach were spotted entering the Garden. Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke also walked into the venue.
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