Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘really enjoyed’ spending time with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Newlywed celebrity couple Taylor Swift and her husband Travis Kelce ‘really enjoyed’ spending time with Prince William and Kate Middleton when they secretly met days before their wedding.

This has been claimed by a royal and Hollywood expert Rob Shuter in his latest piece for Naught But Nice.

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Rob, citing the royal insiders, reflected on Taylor’s strongest connections with William and Kate.

He claimed Kate Middleton and William were invited to the wedding after ‘privately meeting’ the musician and Kelce in London just weeks before the wedding.

“Although the Prince and Princess of Wales chose not to travel to New York, sources say their invitation reflected a genuine friendship that has grown over the years,” he said.

Another royal source tells the expert, “Taylor has a real relationship with William. She and Travis really enjoyed spending time with William and Kate. That’s where the connection is.”

The royal expert’s remarks came days after Kate and William had a secret meeting with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in London.

The People reported meeting likely occurred in May around the time that Taylor and Kelce were in England.

Meanwhile, the future king appeared on Travis Kelce’s podcast the New Heights, which the tight end hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

When asked whether he had received an invite, Prince William replied, "no comment," with a smile, prompting laughter in the studio.