Princess Kate on Monday visited Evelina London Children's Hospital and met patients and staff at the UK’s most renowned medical facility.

The Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the hospital also met parents, children and intensive care specialists.

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During the visit, the Princess of Wales met a ten-year-old Ejran, a cardiac patient, who asked her if she were the Queen and chatted about a poem he has written about Shrek.

"Are you the queen?" asked the patient. Thee wife of heir to the throne, Prince William, responded, “I am Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate also soke to to 14 years old Hope as she visits the Edward ward, a new children's cardiac ward.

The future queen was presented with a bouquet of flowers by a girl after her visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Later, A statement issued by Kensington Palace said, “A visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital to see how specialist expertise, compassionate care and family-centred support are helping children and their loved ones through some of life’s most challenging moments.”

The statement added, “From innovative cardiac services to plans for a new children’s hospital and future cancer centre, it was inspiring to meet the dedicated teams, patients and families helping shape the next generation of children’s healthcare.”