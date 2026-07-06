Prince Harry lands in UK after Buckingham Palace snub

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and the second son of King Charles III, has arrived in the UK, GB News reported.

The US-based royal travelled without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, over security concerns, reported the publication.

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It added, “It remains undecided whether the Duchess of Sussex, Archie and Lilibet will join Harry later in the week for the parts of his visit outside London.”

Harry’s UK arrival comes hours after his spokesman issued a furious statement in response to Buckingham Palace's denial that Harry would be staying in the London residence.

A royal source said on Monday the Duke has been told he cannot stay at Buckingham Palace this week after he failed ‌to accept an invitation in time.

Harry had been planning to bring his two children for their first visit to Britain in four years, but on Saturday his spokesperson said Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, would not be coming to London. The family failed to agree a security deal with the government.

With the family trip off and the failure to agree on where Harry, who has lived in California since 2020 with his American wife Meghan, will stay, it appears Harry's ⁠stated desire to reconcile with the royal family has made little progress.

A royal source said that despite repeated requests for clarity, Harry did not respond to an invitation to stay at a royal residence in time for a deadline set to give staff time to prepare.

The prince then formally declined the invite, before later changing his mind, the source added.

Harry's spokesperson said the prince had been unable to immediately accept the accommodation offer because he was making alternative security arrangements following a decision by the government not to provide protection.

He is visiting London and Birmingham for a series of charity engagements.

He will also be in the country to find out whether he has won ‌a UK court ⁠case against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations of unlawful behaviour.