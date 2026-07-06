Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s European vacation goes up in flames: ‘Became one long session’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to the United Kingdom is said to have included a European leg as well, and it was the first on their itinerary but in recent weeks, reports have come forward, and they suggest the couple’s vacation wasn’t what it seems.

The source that dropped this bomb spoke to In Touch Weekly and got rather candid about everything.

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They claim, “this was supposed to be a chance to enjoy a bit of downtime together, but instead it turned into one long strategy session.”

For those unversed, news of the trip was revealed earlier by People and now insiders say, “they were constantly on the phone with lawyers and publicists trying to get ahead of the security fallout and by the time that was over, Meghan was pulled into a bunch of work drama with her brand.”

This led them in two different professional spaces, so much so that their plans went up in flames. The insider even describes it by saying, “they had very high hopes for this trip but by all accounts, it ended up being very stressful.”

Not just that, it brought a lot of “old arguments” back “to the forefront”.

Where Prince Harry is concerned, in terms of both the issue with his parents, and Meghan, they warn, “Harry doesn't want to spend the rest of his life just sitting in the background being Meghan's plus one while she does nothing but work herself to the bone”. In the same way “she doesn't want to sit around watching him beat himself up with guilt for all the things that are going on with his family.”

All in all, “both very committed to finding their way through this, so in that sense having time to talk things out was positive” the same insider also said near the end. But not before they admitted, “it certainly wasn't the romantic escape they'd imagined.”