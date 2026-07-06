Roger Federer greets Queen Camilla’s companion and senior royal at Wimbledon

Tennis legend Roger Federer was seen greeting the Duchess of Gloucester and Lady Sarah Keswick in the Royal Box during day eight of Wimbledon at All England Law Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Monday.

Federer shook hands with the two woman before taking his seat in the Royal Box.

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Lady Sarah Mary Keswick is a British aristocrat and courtier. She is a member of the British Royal Household as one of Queen Camilla's six Queen's companions.

Last week, Princess Catherine, the Princess of Wales, also made an appearance at Wimbledon.

The future queen met tennis fans lining up in Wimbledon’s famous Queue on Thursday before attending a second-round match featuring British player Arthur Fery on one of the outer courts at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The princess, who early last year announced her cancer was in remission, is the patron of the All England Club.

A statement issued by Kensington Palace said, “On arrival, Her Royal Highness visited The Queue, spending time meeting attendees who have queued since early this morning, alongside AELTC’s honorary stewards, who volunteer each year to manage The Queue and welcome guests as they arrive at the Championships.”