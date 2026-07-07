Prince Harry likened to ‘toddler throwing tantrums’ over security row

Prince Harry is advised to not go back-and-forth or his statements amid the security role.

The Duke of Sussex, who earlier announced that he is to bring wife Meghan Markle and their kids to England this month, and has now backtracked on his statement over security measures, is told he is giving himself a bad reputation in public.

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Royal expert Rebecca Russell writes for Express: “The issue we have here is that the constant back and forth from Team Sussex, the tit for tat and the deeply defensive responses erode their status and make them appear less like the ‘shadow court’ of the King’s second son, and more like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum.”

She writes: “The problem is, though, that responding quickly and without much thought as to the consequences has always been Harry’s Achilles heel. He did the same when his relationship with Meghan became public knowledge, as he condemned the ‘wave of abuse and harassment.’”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television.

Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.