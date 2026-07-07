King Charles carries on with royal duty amid Prince Harry drama

King Charles carried out a military themed royal engagement on Monday.

Amid fresh questions over Prince Harry's accommodation in the United Kingdom during his visit, the monarch visited the Royal Tank Regiment’s Families’ Day at the Tank Museum in Bovington.

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During his visit, Charles toured exhibits, met soldiers and their families, and rode in a Challenger 2 main battle tank while wearing a protective helmet and sunglasses.

King Charles arrived in a 1920 Pattern Rolls-Royce Armoured Car, which is the oldest vehicle in the Tank Museum’s working fleet and also previously carried his late mother Queen Elizabeth during her visit in 1997.

This engagement came hours after the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson released a statement that Harry had formally accepted an offer to stay at a royal residence after finalizing private security arrangements for his visit.

However, Buckingham Palace sources disputed that Harry did not respond before the requested deadline and only attempted to accept the invitation after arrangements could no longer be made.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry has arrived in London without his wife, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet despite previous reports that the family had hoped to travel together.