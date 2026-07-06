Are 'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo drifting apart?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are reportedly drifting apart following the conclusion of the Wicked film franchise.

Insiders have claimed that once close friends are now barely talking to each other. "The whole Wicked press tour became way bigger than anyone expected. It stopped being just promo and turned into this massive online obsession with their friendship," a source told Radar Online.

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Adding, "They were constantly together, constantly praising each other, and it created this idea that they were inseparable in real life as well as on screen."

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after an intense public focus on Erivo and Grande's friendship that reportedly became overwhelming for them. "The reaction online got so intense for them both, like every little moment was clipped, analyzed and turned into memes, which eventually became quite overwhelming."

However, Erivo publicly pushed back against speculations that the duo have fallen out. Speaking about assumptions the actress claimed that she and Grande still text "nearly every day."

"It's very interesting, watching what people's perception is versus what the reality actually is," she said dismissing the rumours about their friendship. She further noted that people online are busy deciding "who we were, what we were going through, what we were doing and why."

On the other hand, Grande has also publicly praised Erivo. Earlier this year, the singer described her co-star's portrayal of Elphaba as "the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce."

Notably, Wicked star Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.