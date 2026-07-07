Harry Styles' sister Gemma leaves him emotional at record-breaking London show

Harry Styles capped off his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency with an emotional surprise.

The former One Direction star's sister Gemma Styles joined him onstage to celebrate the milestone, leaving the singer emotional.

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During the final night of his 12-show Together, Together residency on July 4, Gemma embraced her younger brother before delivering a heartfelt speech.

She reflected on Harry's journey from auditioning for The X Factor in 2010 to becoming the first artist to perform 12 shows at Wembley Stadium on a single tour.

"This is not somewhere I’ve ever wanted to be, but saying that this is not a normal evening. My little brother is about to finish a record-breaking 12 nights playing at Wembley," Gemma told the crowd.

She added, "I’m going to keep this pretty short because I don’t know how you do this quite frankly, I feel like I’m going to fall over."

Gesturing to the stage and audience, Gemma said, "I don’t think of you as this at all in day-to-day life. I think of you as a brother and an uncle and a best friend, and seeing the incredible community that has formed around you is just indescribable, really."

Furthermore, Gemma Styles expressed "thank you" to everyone who has been there with Harry Styles over the "last 12 nights and over the last 16 years."

She also told Harry, "I’m so proud of you. I’m not just proud you’ve done things like this which nobody does, I’m proud of who you are and who you allow other people to be and the impact you’ve made on so many, not least us who get to welcome you in our life, and what a privilege that is."

After Gemma concluded, the siblings shared a another long embrace.