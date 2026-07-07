Kate Middleton asked unforgettable question during hospital visit

Kate Middleton had an adorable exchange with a young patient during her latest visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

According to People Magazine, the Princess of Wales was asked by a young patient during her visit if she was the Queen's daughter.

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A 10-year-old cardiac patient named Ejran asked the Princess, "Are you the Queen’s daughter?" to which Kate responded with a smile, "No, I am Princess of Wales."

During her visit, Kate toured the hospital in her role as patron, meeting children, families and staff while learning about new developments aimed at improving patient care.

Kate also talked to young patients, saying, "Very nice to meet you. I’ve come to see the amazing work that is going on here, meet special children — very brave children, like yourself."

She also asked Ejran, "How long have you been here? A long time" to which he simply nodded.

Furthermore, she asked Ejran about his time in the hospital and chatted about his favourite films. Kate Middleton and Ejran discovered that they both enjoy Shrek movies.

The Princess of Wales also shared that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also fans of the animated franchise.