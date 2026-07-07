Royals

Kate Middleton asked unforgettable question during hospital visit

How Kate Middleton responded when young boy asked if she was Queen's daughter?

By Syeda Waniya
Published July 07, 2026
Kate Middleton asked unforgettable question during hospital visit
Kate Middleton asked unforgettable question during hospital visit

Kate Middleton had an adorable exchange with a young patient during her latest visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

According to People Magazine, the Princess of Wales was asked by a young patient during her visit if she was the Queen's daughter.

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A 10-year-old cardiac patient named Ejran asked the Princess, "Are you the Queen’s daughter?" to which Kate responded with a smile, "No, I am Princess of Wales."

During her visit, Kate toured the hospital in her role as patron, meeting children, families and staff while learning about new developments aimed at improving patient care.

Kate also talked to young patients, saying, "Very nice to meet you. I’ve come to see the amazing work that is going on here, meet special children — very brave children, like yourself."

She also asked Ejran, "How long have you been here? A long time" to which he simply nodded.

Furthermore, she asked Ejran about his time in the hospital and chatted about his favourite films. Kate Middleton and Ejran discovered that they both enjoy Shrek movies.

The Princess of Wales also shared that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also fans of the animated franchise.

Syeda Waniya
Syeda Waniya is a reporter with one year of experience, covering films, streaming platforms, and celebrity culture. She analyses content trends and audience reception, providing thoughtful insights into what drives popularity in entertainment while presenting stories in a clear, engaging, and accessible format.
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