Prince Harry sent harsh reminder that ‘Palace does not engage in drama’

Prince Harry is reminded the palace is much more stronger than he will ever be.

The Duke of Sussex, who keeps challenging the system to get taxpayer funded security, is reminded he cannot defend the palace with constant attacks.

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Royal expert Rebecca Russell writes for Express: “Ever since he first threw his family under the bus, and every single time since, Harry continues to forget three crucial things: the Palace does not engage in drama, they do not respond when fringe members of the Firm are throwing their toys out of the pram, and they don’t need to have the last word.”

The debate comes as Prince Harry recently announced that he will no longer bring wife Megan Markle and their children to the UK upon his upcoming visit in July. The decision came right after Harry was rejected taxpayer funded security from the Home Office.

She continues: “The Palace doesn't need to issue frantic counter-statements or engage in undignified mud-slinging or bickering because when they make the rare choice to respond, that action alone speaks volumes.”