Prince Harry ‘shut down’ by senior Royals for important business

Senior members of the Royal family have decided to stay mum and focus on their work as Prince Harry continues creating troubles.

The Duke of Sussex is seemingly ignored as he pleads for taxpayer funded security over his upcoming trip to England.

Advertisement

It is reportedly reveals the senior royals "intend shut out the noise" surrounding Harry and focus on duties

As reported by the Mirror, one insider said: "This whole business has become incredibly tiresome and it remains unresolved less than 24 hours before the Duke is supposed to be arriving. The King takes his public work incredibly seriously and there will be no last minute deviations to his plans."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.