Meghan Markle throws cold water onto Kate Middleton’s plans? ‘She hoped to get Harry alone’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the headlines even more so than before, and the reason for that is their constant back-and-forth over security, their brand, As Ever and other royal news. but most recently an insider revealed that the Duchess’ plans to join her husband on his trip to Britain has almost thrown cold water onto Kate’s hopes for reconciliation.

For those unversed, the entire thing has been shared by a well placed insider that just spoke to Heat World.

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According to their findings, “[Kate] had hoped to get Harry alone for a heart-to-heart, to talk sense into him and encourage him to apologise to William, but that won’t happen with Meghan by his side.”

The reason for this is because many in royal circles blame the Duchess for having had a hand in making things worse with the King and William. Regarding this the insider admitted, “most people in the family firmly believe that Harry was manipulated by Meghan and she played a part in turning him against them all, so there’s a huge amount of distrust and bitterness.”

All in all, in the Princess of Wales’ eyes “there’s no doubt Meghan’s presence is going to completely change the atmosphere of this visit.”

What is pertinent to mention is that just recently news broke that Prince Harry has touched down in the UK and right as he did, news broke via the BBC that the Prince got his offer to stay at a royal residence completely rescinded.