King Charles deliberately ‘villainised’ by Prince Harry

King Charles has deliberately been put in a bad light by younger son Prince Harry.

His Majesty, who had earlier extended an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex alongside his wife Meghan Markle and family, has been victim of an orchestrated defamation plot by Harry.

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Expert Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV: "This all felt like a painfully orchestrated PR stunt. From the beginning, my prediction was that Meghan and the kids would not come [and] Harry would say it's because of security, all to yet again villainise his father and say, 'look at my dad not taking care of us and not making my family feel safe in the UK'."

This comes as Harry decides not to bring his children, Prince Archie and princess little bit to England this month.

A spokesperson for Harry said: "I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence.

"Following RAVEC's decision not to provide security for his family, the duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements.