Piers Morgan ‘devastated’ about Prince Harry’s £50m high court defeat

Outspoken journalist and presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views after Prince Harry and other high-profile British figures on Tuesday lost their privacy lawsuits.

Prince Harry and Elton John on Tuesday lost their case against Associated Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering, according to a ruling by London's High Court.

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A written judgment published following an 11-week trial earlier this year said the "claimants failed to prove their pleaded allegations... the claims are therefore dismissed".

Prince Harry, Elton John and others lost their case against Associated Newspapers

Following the court ruling, Piers Morgan took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted sarcastically “Devastated about Prince Harry’s £50m High Court defeat to the Daily Mail. I do hope it doesn’t bankrupt him.”

Commenting on the Daily Mail tweet, Morgan said: “Massive win for the Mail, massive defeat for the Ginger Whinger and the other celebrities involved who love to use the media when it suits them. How delicious that he’s come back to UK just in time to be humiliated. Expect the mother of all tantrums later…”

Previously, Harry gave emotional testimony during the proceedings in which several high-profile figures, including John and actor Elizabeth Hurley, accused the tabloid publisher of invading their privacy.

Harry's lawyers had said they were seeking "substantial" damages on behalf of their clients over articles dating from 1993 to 2018.

It was the third and final case brought by Harry in his acrimonious legal battle with British tabloids, which has further strained relations with the royal family.