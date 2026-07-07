'Furious' Meghan Markle sends strong message to royals after Prince Harry's humiliation

Prince Harry had been planning to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK

Meghan Markle is said to be ‘furious’ after the palace allegedly humiliated her husband Prince Harry with last-minute withdrawal of royal residence offer to him.

Meghan’s reaction has been disclosed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his Naughty But Nice substack.

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The insiders told the expert Meghan is furious after Harry was told he could no longer stay at Buckingham Palace during his U.K. visit.

The sources further said the humiliating last-minute reversal has destroyed any remaining hope of a family reconciliation.

Rob claims, “she’ll never see his family again.”

The palace latest decision may have pushed Meghan past the point of no return, the sources added.

Harry returned to London on Monday afternoon, however, the Duke has been told he cannot stay at Buckingham Palace after he failed to accept an invitation in time.

A royal source said that despite repeated requests for clarity, Harry did not respond to an invitation to stay at a royal residence in time for a deadline set to give staff time to prepare.

Harry had been planning to bring his two children for their first visit to Britain in four years, but on Saturday his spokesperson said Archie and Lilibet would not be coming to London.

The family failed to agree a security deal with the government.