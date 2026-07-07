Prince Harry breaks silence after returning to Britain without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet
King Charles younger son Prince Harry arrived in UK on Monday evening for five days of engagements
Prince Harry’s spokesperson has revealed that the Duke is ‘really happy’ to be back in the UK as he arrived on Monday without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.
The spokesperson told this to the People after Harry stepped out in London on Monday, July 6, marking his first outing of his latest U.K. visit.
Harry’s representative said, “He was at last night’s premiere to support his good friend Misan and his brilliant new film Shoot the People.“
The spokesperson went on saying, Archie and Lilibet doting father “was in good form last night,” after he arrived in the UK on Monday afternoon.
The spokesperson added, “He’s really happy to be back in the U.K. and really looking forward to the week’s engagements.”
As per details, King Charles younger son Harry, who visits Britain once or twice a year, arrived on Monday evening for five days of engagements.
It got off to a bad start when Harry decided not to bring his young children at the last minute over security concerns and was then told he could not stay at Buckingham Palace.
Harry had been told that he could not stay Palace during his visit after he failed to accept an invitation in time.
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