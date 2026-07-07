Prince William’s photo with Kate Middleton parents sparks new startling claims

A royal expert has made startling claims about Prince William’s inner circle and true royal court after Kensington Palace released a family photo of the Prince of Wales with his in-law.

Palace shared a photo of William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with the father, mother and brother of the Princess of Wales on social media.

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A day after the palace released the family photo, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed as Prince William prepares for the day he becomes King, his strongest support system is Kate Middleton’s close-knit family, who have become an indispensable part of his private life.

Citing the royal insiders, Rob says, “William is incredibly close to the Middletons. They’ve provided the stability, loyalty, and normality he has craved for years. They aren’t just in-laws anymore—they’re family in every sense.”

He further claims unlike the formality that often surrounds royal life, the future king is said to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere the Middleton family provides.

Prince William’s conversations with Middletons revolve around family rather than palace politics.

Another close confidant said Kate Middleton’s family “have never wanted the spotlight.”

“They’ve simply been there for William through every high and low. That loyalty has earned enormous trust.”

“When William eventually becomes King, don’t expect a dramatic break with the monarchy,” the source said and added “But don’t be surprised if the Middleton influence is stronger than ever. They’ll remain the people William trusts most.”