Anti-monarchy group comes out in support of Prince Harry after King Charles snub

Anti-monarchy group Republic has come out in support of Prince Harry after the Duke was told he cannot stay at Buckingham Palace this week as he failed to accept an invitation in time.

The palace decision underline the still fraught relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry.

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The close insider has claimed that despite repeated requests for clarity, Harry did not respond to an invitation to stay at a royal residence in time for a deadline set to give staff time to prepare.

The Duke has arrived in Britain without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Following the snub, the Republic shared a report of the Guardian and tweeted in support of Harry.

The group says, “Charles pays for Andrew to live in a huge home on his private estate. But he won't let his son stay for a few nights in a palace he no longer uses.”

They added, “On one hand it's trivial psychodrama, but Charles is showing more concern for Andrew than Harry, who hasn't done anything wrong.”

Moreover earlier, Prince Harry's spokesperson said the prince had been unable to immediately accept the accommodation offer because he was making alternative security arrangements following a decision by the government not to provide protection.

"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason," the spokesperson said.