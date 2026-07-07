Princess Anne 'furious' at Prince Harry's decision about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has returned to Britain without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan had planned to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the first time in four years, but changed their minds at the 11th hour.

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Amid this development, the royal insiders have claimed that Princess Anne is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry’s decision as King Charles and other family members hopes of a reunion with the kids have been dashed.

King Charles is disappointed over not seeing his grandchildren, and insiders said, “Anne is livid and can’t bear to see the Royals be toyed with like this, not to mention the insult to their beloved country.”

However, the sources close to Meghan and Harry have said, “Once this trip was locked in, Meghan didn’t publicly make clear what she was willing to commit to and whether she would even be bringing the kids back to the UK.”

The New Idea reported, “She feared she and Harry could be treated harshly by the press – and public – and so was reluctant to commit fully to a program of engagements or a meeting with any royals.”

King Charles had also offered the royal couple to stay at royal residence, however, later Harry was told he cannot stay at Buckingham Palace as he failed to accept an invitation in time.

There are also claims Harry had been planning to bring his two children, but on Saturday his spokesperson said Archie and Lilibet would not be coming to London.

The family failed to agree a security deal with the government.