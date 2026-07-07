Meghan Markle's warning to Prince Harry ahead of his UK return comes true

Meghan Markle has reportedly issued a stark warning to her husband Prince Harry before he returned to Britain on Monday without his family.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Meghan’s warning to the Duke regarding royal family has apparently came true as he was humiliated at the last-minute.

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King Charles younger son has been told he cannot stay at Buckingham Palace this week after he failed to accept an invitation in time.

Harry had been planning to bring his two children for their first visit to Britain in four years, but on Saturday his spokesperson said Archie and Lilibet would not be coming to London.

A royal source said that despite repeated requests for clarity, Harry did not respond to an invitation to stay at a royal residence in time for a deadline set to give staff time to prepare.

The prince then formally declined the invite, before later changing his mind, the source added.

Following this development, Harry has returned to Britain without Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

Insiders told Rob Shuter, “This was one insult too many.”

The close insider added Meghan had warned Harry “this would happen”.

“She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him,” the close confidant said and added, “She’s done. She has no interest in ever putting herself—or her children—through this again.”